Notable Monday Option Activity: NEXT, LFUS, PSTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT), where a total volume of 7,720 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,000 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Littelfuse Inc (Symbol: LFUS) options are showing a volume of 660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of LFUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of LFUS. Below is a chart showing LFUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 19,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,900 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEXT options, LFUS options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: JNPR YTD Return
CRAI Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of RL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.