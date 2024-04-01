News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: NET, SPHR, IDCC

April 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 15,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 3,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 2,781 contracts, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

