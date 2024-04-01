Notable Monday Option Activity: NET, SPHR, IDCC

Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 3,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 334,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 2,781 contracts, representing approximately 278,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 548,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,800 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, SPHR options, or IDCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: HilleVax Historical PE Ratio
Funds Holding HGAS
Tyra Biosciences Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.