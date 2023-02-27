Notable Monday Option Activity: MYRG, STNG, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG), where a total volume of 734 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 73,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.2% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 89,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 12,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 66,616 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 33,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
