Notable Monday Option Activity: MXL, MARA, BYD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL), where a total of 5,419 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 541,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of MXL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 836,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares of MXL. Below is a chart showing MXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 275,516 contracts, representing approximately 27.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 30,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
