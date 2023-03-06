Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DOW, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 49,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 17,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 6,410 contracts, representing approximately 641,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

