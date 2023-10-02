Notable Monday Option Activity: MTCH, STZ, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total volume of 36,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 6,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 6,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 38,796 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

