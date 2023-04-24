Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, LMND, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 28,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 3,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 4,087 contracts, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MS options, LMND options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
