MS

Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, LMND, CLX

April 24, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 28,680 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 3,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 4,087 contracts, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 991,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,400 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
