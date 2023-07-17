Notable Monday Option Activity: MS, CBOE, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 42,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,600 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 2,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 8,205 contracts, representing approximately 820,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

