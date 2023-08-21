Notable Monday Option Activity: MRVL, ETSY, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 48,212 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 7,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,800 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 17,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 642,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
