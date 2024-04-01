Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AMRK, CRK

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 1,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) options are showing a volume of 21,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,300 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AMRK options, or CRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: UTMD YTD Return
Funds Holding GSL
ETFs Holding FANG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.