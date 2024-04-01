News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AMRK, CRK

April 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 18,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 1,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) options are showing a volume of 21,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,300 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

