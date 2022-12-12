Notable Monday Option Activity: MODG, URBN, CCK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), where a total of 7,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 775,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 13,487 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 7,173 contracts, representing approximately 717,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
