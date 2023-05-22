Notable Monday Option Activity: MMM, RYAM, KRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 25,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (Symbol: RYAM) saw options trading volume of 5,817 contracts, representing approximately 581,700 underlying shares or approximately 85% of RYAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,500 underlying shares of RYAM. Below is a chart showing RYAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 2,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

