Notable Monday Option Activity: MMM, AMAT, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 14,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 26,410 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 112,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

