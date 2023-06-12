Notable Monday Option Activity: META, AYI, GXO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 199,444 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 21,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 2,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) options are showing a volume of 6,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 616,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, AYI options, or GXO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.