Notable Monday Option Activity: MET, KR, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total of 19,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 19,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MET options, KR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.