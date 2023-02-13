Notable Monday Option Activity: MET, KR, MCD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), where a total of 19,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) options are showing a volume of 19,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,100 underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 14,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MET options, KR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: COIN Average Annual Return
GIII Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CVT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.