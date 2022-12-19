Notable Monday Option Activity: MDB, CMC, MCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 17,740 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) saw options trading volume of 5,697 contracts, representing approximately 569,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 6,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 679,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
