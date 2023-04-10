Markets
MARA

Notable Monday Option Activity: MARA, MDB, WYNN

April 10, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 166,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 15,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 6,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 652,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 10,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, MDB options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

