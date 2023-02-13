Notable Monday Option Activity: M, SPLK, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 32,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 10,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 8,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
