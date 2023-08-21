Notable Monday Option Activity: M, HL, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 34,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.5% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) saw options trading volume of 22,505 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,700 underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 13,789 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

