Notable Monday Option Activity: LYV, NFLX, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV), where a total of 12,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 50,697 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 33,184 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

