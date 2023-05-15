News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, AMBA, RCL

May 15, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 27,796 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 1,958 contracts, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 19,809 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, AMBA options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

