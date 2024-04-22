Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, AAPL, CRM

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 330,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 32,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 27,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LVS options, AAPL options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks To Watch
MCSI Videos
Institutional Holders of JHAA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.