Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, AAPL, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 25,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 11,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 330,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 32,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 27,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

