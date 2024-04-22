News & Insights

Markets
LVS

Notable Monday Option Activity: LVS, AAPL, CRM

April 22, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 25,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 11,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 330,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 32,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 27,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, AAPL options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks To Watch
 MCSI Videos
 Institutional Holders of JHAA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVS
AAPL
CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.