Notable Monday Option Activity: LSXMK, LNG, TEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK), where a total volume of 6,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 696,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 9,509 contracts, representing approximately 950,900 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 15,260 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
