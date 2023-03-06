Notable Monday Option Activity: LRCX, CRM, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 8,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 809,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 66,989 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,164 contracts, representing approximately 416,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
