Notable Monday Option Activity: LOW, WYNN, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 11,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 9,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 902,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, WYNN options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.