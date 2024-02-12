News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Notable Monday Option Activity: LOW, WYNN, NSC

February 12, 2024 — 01:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,175 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 11,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 9,028 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 902,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 2,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,400 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, WYNN options, or NSC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UKW Videos
 IXJ Dividend History
 UTI Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
WYNN
NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.