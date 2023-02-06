Notable Monday Option Activity: LOW, NVT, MVIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 13,463 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) options are showing a volume of 3,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 359,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 10,930 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
