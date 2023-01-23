Notable Monday Option Activity: LEN, FLT, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 9,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 972,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 1,696 contracts, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 370,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 6,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

