Notable Monday Option Activity: LDOS, ORCL, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), where a total of 2,868 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 585,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 35,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 38,240 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
