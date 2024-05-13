Notable Monday Option Activity: KSS, FND, WWW

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 7,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 6,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 650,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, FND options, or WWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
Funds Holding QXRR
GOOD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.