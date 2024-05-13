News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: KSS, FND, WWW

May 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total of 32,670 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 7,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,600 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 6,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 650,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, FND options, or WWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

