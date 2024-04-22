Notable Monday Option Activity: KBR, TDOC, PM

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 17,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 25,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KBR options, TDOC options, or PM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
