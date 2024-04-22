News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: KBR, TDOC, PM

April 22, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), where a total of 4,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 440,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.6% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 17,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 25,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

