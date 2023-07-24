Notable Monday Option Activity: JWN, STNG, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 18,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 7,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 723,600 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,117 contracts, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 34,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 10,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

