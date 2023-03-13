Notable Monday Option Activity: JNJ, FITB, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 58,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 14,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 32,320 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 31,040 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, FITB options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

