Notable Monday Option Activity: ISRG, GOOGL, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 13,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,600 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 196,746 contracts, representing approximately 19.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 14,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 6,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 699,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

