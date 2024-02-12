Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, GOOGL, GNRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 207,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 12,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 135,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 11,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 339,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 818,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GOOGL options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
