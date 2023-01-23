Notable Monday Option Activity: INTC, CACC, ICHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 172,860 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 32.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 8,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 847,100 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) saw options trading volume of 818 contracts, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,800 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ichor Holdings Ltd (Symbol: ICHR) options are showing a volume of 874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 87,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of ICHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ICHR. Below is a chart showing ICHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

