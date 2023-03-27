Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, MCD, HSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 53,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 25,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 4,373 contracts, representing approximately 437,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

