Notable Monday Option Activity: HZO, TNET, INTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO), where a total of 1,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 140,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 338,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) options are showing a volume of 1,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 9,633 contracts, representing approximately 963,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HZO options, TNET options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.