Notable Monday Option Activity: HZNP, CELH, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total of 19,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.7% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 14,081 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.6% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 2,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
