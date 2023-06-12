Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, ZIP, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 60,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.1% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 21,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

ZipRecruiter Inc (Symbol: ZIP) options are showing a volume of 5,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of ZIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares of ZIP. Below is a chart showing ZIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 13,478 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,900 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

