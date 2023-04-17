Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, MTB, OZK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 29,948 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) options are showing a volume of 10,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 9,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,800 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

