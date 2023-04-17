Markets
HPQ

Notable Monday Option Activity: HPQ, MTB, OZK

April 17, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ), where a total of 29,948 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of HPQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HPQ. Below is a chart showing HPQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) options are showing a volume of 10,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 9,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 967,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,800 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HPQ options, MTB options, or OZK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NAP Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SEIX
 TRST Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ
MTB
OZK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.