Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, ZM, FTAI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 84,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 8,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 13,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 4,020 contracts, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, ZM options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

