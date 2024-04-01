News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, ZM, FTAI

April 01, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 84,476 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 8,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,800 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 13,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 4,020 contracts, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,500 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
