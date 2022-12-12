Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, AAL, RIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 42,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 6,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 103,883 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 15,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc - Class A (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 48,387 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

