Notable Monday Option Activity: HLT, MAR, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 38,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 232.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) options are showing a volume of 27,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.2% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLT options, MAR options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
