Notable Monday Option Activity: HLF, NET, MAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 7,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 753,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,900 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 19,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) saw options trading volume of 15,442 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
