HLF

Notable Monday Option Activity: HLF, NET, MAT

July 10, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 7,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 753,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,900 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 19,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) saw options trading volume of 15,442 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, NET options, or MAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

