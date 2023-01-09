Notable Monday Option Activity: HES, SEDG, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 6,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 663,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 3,725 contracts, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 8,339 contracts, representing approximately 833,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
