Notable Monday Option Activity: HES, CRM, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 7,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 20,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 698,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HES options, CRM options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
