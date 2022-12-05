Notable Monday Option Activity: HELE, PNC, AGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 2,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 9,411 contracts, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) options are showing a volume of 8,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of AGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,500 underlying shares of AGL. Below is a chart showing AGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
