Markets
HELE

Notable Monday Option Activity: HELE, PNC, AGL

December 05, 2022 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 2,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 202,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 9,411 contracts, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) options are showing a volume of 8,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of AGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,500 underlying shares of AGL. Below is a chart showing AGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, PNC options, or AGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CVGW
 STX YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE
PNC
AGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.