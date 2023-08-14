Notable Monday Option Activity: HE, X, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 31,598 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 465.2% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 679,220 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 256,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 370.3% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 356,518 contracts, representing approximately 35.7 million underlying shares or approximately 178.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 87,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

