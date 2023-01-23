Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, ENPH, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 30,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 35,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 55,142 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 8,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

