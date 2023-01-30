Notable Monday Option Activity: HD, AMZN, ALGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 26,963 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 662,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 15,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 9,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 917,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 543,400 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
